Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

Merrill Kelly will draw the start for the Diamondbacks against Aaron Nola in Philadelphia for Game 6 of the NLCS. Zack Wheeler’s performance had plenty of run support to seal a win on Saturday. A return home with Arizona against the wall is a sharp spot to find value. Keep reading for betting odds, trends and our Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6 prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (+152) v. Philadelphia Phillies (-184); o/u 8

5:07 PM ET, Monday, Oct. 23rd, 2023

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 92% of moneyline wagers have been placed on Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Bryce Harper showed up in game six with his first hit since game two. On the night he had two hits and a home run. For the series Harper has reached base ten times. His presence continues to make differences for the Phillies.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Merril Kelly likely gets the nod to pitch even after his game two start. In the 10-0 loss Kelly had four of the earned runs. Walks and high yield hits overshadowed his six strikeouts.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6 MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 1-4 in their last 5 games against the spread

Game five total was the first of the series to go under

Diamondbacks are 2-3 in their last 5 games against the spread

Phillies total goes over 50-51-7 as a favorite

Diamondbacks total goes over 37-43-6 as an underdog

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Arizona’s pitching worries me after the way Philadelphia hit on Saturday. That momentum against going against a pitcher they have seen once and proven they can handle is dangerous. Anticipating a surge of early runs once more. Afterwards home field should prey on the Diamonback’s inexperience. Bet the Phillies.

Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 6 Prediction: Philadelphia (-184)