Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 2 Betting Odds & Prediction

Merrill Kelly starts against the Phillies’ Aaron Nola for game 2. The Phillies were able to hold off Arizona and win game one 5-3. All of the Phillies runs came before the sixth inning while the Diamondbacks did all their scoring after the sixth. What’s the best bet in this Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Arizona Diamondbacks (+140) v. 972 Philadelphia Phillies (-170); o/u 8

7:07 PM ET, Sunday, Oct. 17th, 2023

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Diamondbacks v. Phillies MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 57% of bets have been placed on the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Bryce Harper went 2-3 with one home run, two RBIs in game one, and scored two runs himself in game one. His bat drives this Phillies team forward. Against Arizona this year Harper has hit .296 with eight hits and four RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Evan Longoria hit 1-2 in last night’s win. On the season he has hit .223 with eleven home runs. H Longoria has not been a power hitter for a few seasons now. But last night shows he can still be more than a reliable glove and veteran presence.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

The totals have gone OVER in 36 of Phillies’ 81 last games at home

The Phillies are 2-3 in their last 5 games.

The totals have gone OVER in 0 of Diamondbacks’ last 5 games

Diamondbacks are 43-38 in their road games against the spread

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB Betting Prediction

Arizona’s near comeback last night shows how thin the margin for error is between these two teams. Philadelphia will take the late surge as reason to focus and handle Arizona in game two. Or that momentum will carry over and the Diamondbacks will keep winning. Unable to make a read I will target the total. Bet the under. The total goes over less than half the time in Citizens Bank Park.

Diamondbacks v. Phillies Game 2 Prediction: Under 8