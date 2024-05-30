Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Diamondbacks vs. Mets

    With Zac Gallen set to oppose Christian Scott in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Mets matchup from Citi Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Arizona Diamondbacks (-126) at 954 New York Mets (+108); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

    Citi Field, New York, NY

    Diamondbacks vs. Mets: Public Bettors Favoring Arizona

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Carroll has three-hit day vs. Rangers

    Corbin Carroll went 3-for-5 with a double on Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ loss at the hands of the Rangers. It’s been an unexpected struggle this season for Carroll as Wednesday’s three-hit effort was his first of the year and just his ninth multi-hit performance through 52 games. To put that in context, he recorded 47 games last year with at least two hits across 155 contests.

    The 23-year-old holds a calamitous .567 OPS with two homers and nine steals so far, and the lack of consistent hard contact across his quality of contact metrics doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence that he’ll eventually turn things around as the season progresses. It’s possible he’s been playing through a lingering shoulder issue, because it’s difficult to explain what exactly is going on otherwise. We’re not concerned long-term given his immense talent, but there are no easy answers at the moment.

    Lindor has hit, scores run in loss to L.A.

    Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a run scored on Wednesday in the Mets’ loss to the Dodgers. Lindor showed zero ill effects, reaching base safely in two of his four plate appearances less than 24 hours after suffering a left index finger contusion during Tuesday’s doubleheader. It doesn’t appear that he’s going to wind up missing any time moving forward.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Arizona’s last 6 games

    Over/under has gone OVER in 8 of NY Mets’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Arizona’s last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Mets’ last 7 games played on a Thursday

    Diamondbacks vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Diamondbacks are 1-4 in their last five games overall and are 1-5 in their last six games against the National League East. On the other side, the Mets are 19-4 in their last 23 games against the Diamondbacks and have won 15 out of their last 17 home games versus Arizona.

    Diamondbacks vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +108

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com