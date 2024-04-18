Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Ryne Nelson will oppose Logan Webb in Thursday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Giants pitching matchup at 9:45 p.m. ET. With little value in the moneyline, what’s the best bet for tonight’s 8-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Arizona Diamondbacks (+146) at 954 San Francisco Giants (-174); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Pubic Bettors Backing San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marte slugged his fifth home run

Ketel Marte slugged his fifth home run of the season in a losing effort against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon. The hot-hitting 30-year-old infielder got the Diamondbacks started with a bang in this one, crushing the first pitch that Jordan Wicks threw for a 417-foot (108.1 mph EV) solo shot that gave them an early 1-0 edge. He also added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning and collected a double in the ballgame, finishing the afternoon 3-for-4. He has been sizzling at the plate to begin the 2024 season — slashing a robust .325/.379/.597 with five homers, 11 RBI and one stolen base.

Chapman hits solo home run vs. MIA

Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Marlins on Tuesday. Chapman crushed a second-inning pitch from Ryan Weathers 428 feet at 108.6 mph off the bat. He also added a 106.5 mph double on the night. Chapman did have a strikeout as well, but he now has 19 strikeouts in 18 games, which is an improvement from his strikeout rate in 2023. Still, Chapman is slashing just .205/.256/.411 so the Giants will be hoping he can make a bit more contact to go along with his four home runs and 11 RBI.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 12 games at home

San Francisco are 23-6 SU in their last 29 games when playing at home against Arizona

Arizona are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Arizona are 6-23 SU in their last 29 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Nelson delivered a dominant performance in Saturday night’s victory over the Cardinals. He allowed just one run on seven hits over six innings of work, punching out four in the process. Despite owning a 5.27 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, he should fare well against a Giants team that owns a 95 wRC+ against right-handers this season. That’s five percentage points below than average.

As for Webb, he held the Rays to just one run over seven innings last Saturday. He struck out four, walked only one and scattered six hits in a strong effort. He has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball the last few years and like Nelson, he’ll benefit tonight from facing a club that has struggled versus righties. (Arizona’s wRC+ against right-handers is just 92.)

As long as the bullpens don’t cough it up late, this one should sail under.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8