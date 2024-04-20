Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Diamondbacks vs. Giants

    After hanging 15 runs on the board Friday night in San Francisco, will Arizona scorch the home team again when the Diamondbacks vs. Giants series continues at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 Arizona Diamondbacks (-126) at 958 San Francisco Giants (+108); o/u 8

    4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Public Bettors all over Arizona

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Suarez has big night vs. Giants

    Eugenio Suárez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored in a blowout win for the Diamondbacks on Friday over the Giants. Suárez also drew three walks, so it’s a five-reach game for the 32-year-old veteran. He also drove in a run with a single in the ninth inning to give Arizona a 16-1 lead. Still counts. In his first season with the Diamondbacks, Suárez is now slashing a less-than-spectacular .240/.314/.360, but this did break up a 1-for-17 scuffle over his previous five games.

    Snell stinks again for new team

    Blake Snell was charged for five runs on nine hits while going 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday. Snell issued just one walk with three strikeouts. It’s another disappointing effort for the 2023 Cy Young Award winner, and the good news for fantasy managers is two-fold: There’s a lot of baseball left, and Snell has a history of pitching ineffectively to start a season only to put things together. The bad news is that doesn’t help very much right now, and his ERA over his first three starts with San Francisco is 11.57. His next start comes Wednesday against the Mets.

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of San Francisco’s last 14 games at home

    Diamondbacks are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

    Giants are 24-7 SU in their last 31 games when playing at home against Arizona

    Diamondbacks are 7-24 SU in their last 31 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks took Snell behind the woodshed last night and could do the same to Kyle Harrison today. Arizona’s 132 wRC+ against left-handed pitching ranks fourth in baseball behind only the Cubs (162), Astros (145) and Guardians (133). Harrison has been fine for the Giants to start the season, but I’ll gladly back the D-Backs in that matchup. (Arizona will also square off at some point against one of the worst bullpens in baseball.)

    The same applies to the matchup between the Giants and ace Zac Gallen, who is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 1.14 WHIP to start the season. The Giants’ 94 wRC+ against right-handed pitching isn’t dreadful, but it is below average. They don’t figure to do much damage versus Gallen.

    Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -126

