Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League West rivals square off in Monday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET. With Joe Mantiply set to oppose Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Arizona Diamondbacks (+188) at 956 Los Angeles Dodgers (-225); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors all over Los Angeles

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pederson goes 3-for-3 in win vs. Tigers

Joc Pederson went 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI on Sunday afternoon, leading the Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Tigers to salvage the final game of their three-game weekend set. Pederson got the scoring started with an RBI double off of Matt Manning in the home half of the first inning. He also smacked a run-scoring single in the second inning — extending the Diamondbacks’ lead to 3-0. With his three-hit attack, the 32-year-old slugger is now hitting a robust .317/.421/.558 with five homers, 12 RBI and one stolen base on the season.

Ohtani hits game-winning RBI

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in a 3-2 win over the Reds in 10 innings on Sunday. With the game tied in the 10th, Ohtani laced a 100.3 mph single off of Alexis Diaz to score Jason Heyward and give the Dodgers the win. It was Ohtani’s 33rd RBI of the season to go along with a stellar .353/.423/.658 triple slash. He was likely underdrafted in fantasy leagues because he was listed at just UTIL in most formats.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 20-6 SU in their last 26 games

Diamondbacks are 18-47 SU in their last 65 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home

Diamondbacks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Arizona’s last 10 games on the road

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Diamondbacks’ last seven games against the Dodgers and is 7-3 in their last 10 road games. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Dodgers’ last eight divisional games.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5