Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

    With Ryne Nelson set to oppose Tyler Glasnow in Wednesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s 8.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Arizona Diamondbacks (+220) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-270); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors all over Los Angeles

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hernandez goes o’fer vs. Diamondbacks

    Teoscar Hernández finished 0-for-4 in the loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Hernández got a visit from the trainer after hurting his ankle while fielding a single in the second inning tonight, but he was able to finish the game without incident. His average dropped to .242 tonight, as he’s gone 7-for-39 with 13 strikeouts in his last 10 games.

    Pederson hits three-run homer in win vs. LA

    Joc Pederson went 2-for-5 and hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Tuesday as the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 7-3. Arizona was up 4-3 when Pederson homered off Michael Grove to put the game away. It was Pederson’s sixth homer. He hasn’t been a huge fantasy factor while sitting against lefties and stealing one base to date, but his .321/.418/.571 line is extremely impressive.

    Dodgers are 21-7 SU in their last 28 games

    Diamondbacks are 19-48 SU in their last 67 games against LA Dodgers

    Dodgers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games at home

    Diamondbacks are 10-35 SU in their last 45 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

    Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in eight out of the Diamondbacks’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 4-1 in their last five games against a divisional opponent. On the other side, the total has gone over if four out of the Dodgers’ last five games against an opponent from the National League West Division.

    Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com