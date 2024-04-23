Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following St. Louis’ come-from-behind, walk-off victory over Arizona on Monday night, what will they do for an encore tonight when the Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Arizona Diamondbacks (+114) at 910 St. Louis Cardinals (-134); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning towards St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suarez has three hits, pair of RBI in loss

Eugenio Suárez went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Monday in the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Cardinals. Suárez served as Arizona’s primary offensive catalyst in this one, kicking off the scoring with a second-inning run-scoring single before plating an additional run with a ground-rule double in the fifth inning as part of a three-hit peformance. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Diamondbacks’ bullpen wound up melting down over the final few frames in an eventual loss at Busch Stadium.

Gorman slugs game-winning HR

Nolan Gorman slugged a game-winning two-run homer on Monday, leading the Cardinals to a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Diamondbacks. Gorman came off the bench to wallop a 425-foot walk-off shot to right field off Diamondbacks lefty reliever Kyle Nelson. It wss his fourth round-tripper of the season and first time taking a southpaw deep in the opening month of the year. The 23-year-old slugging second baseman has gotten off to an excruatingly-slow start this season, batting .179 (14-for-78) with six runs scored, four homers and 10 RBI through 21 contests. It feels like only a matter of time before he gets going, but he’s struck out a staggering 32 times already in just 84 plate appearances.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 14 games played on a Tuesday.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Arizona’s last 17 games played on a Tuesday when on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. These two teams combined for eight runs last night but it took all nine innings to accomplish the feat. The Cardinals just can’t hit right now. Perhaps the Gorman walk-off with light a spark under them, but for now we have to go on what we see, which is not much from St. Louis’ offense. The Diamondbacks have been inconsistent in that area as well and Matz has more good starts than bad to this point in the year. He should be fine against Arizona’s offense, which at some point will also have to face a stiff St. Louis bullpen.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5