Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

    The Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals matchup will head to its rubber match at 1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. With former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Arizona Diamondbacks (-120) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (+102); o/u 8

    1:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Taking Arizona

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Smith hits grand slam in rout of Cards

    Pavin Smith went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and six RBI on Tuesday, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 14-1 blowout victory over the Cardinals. Smith delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning before walloping a grand slam off Cardinals reliever Zach Thompson in the ensuing frame that ostensibly put the contest away for good.

    Contreras lifted from game with hand issue

    Willson Contreras was lifted from Tuesday’s game against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to left hand discomfort. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters following Tuesday’s lopsided defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks that Contreras is fine and that the club merely didn’t want to take any chances in a one-sided contest after he felt some discomfort in his bruised left hand. It doesn’t sound like a serious concern moving forward.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

    Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Diamondbacks are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Arizona. Montgomery earned a win on Friday after allowing one run on four hits and no walks over six innings versus the Giants. He also struck out three in his season debut and the left-hander wasn’t even throwing as hard as usual (93.3 mph, down 1.7 mph from last year’s fastball). Oh, and his former team can’t hit left-handers. The Cardinals’ 83 wRC+ ranks 25th in baseball.

    On the other side, Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA on the season. He allowed just one run on three hits over six innings last Friday versus the Brewers, but he also walked four and did not pitch well in his two prior starts. Arizona isn’t a world-beater against right-handers (91 wRC+), but I have more faith in the Diamondbacks’ offense than I do the Cards right now.

    Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -120

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com