Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals matchup will head to its rubber match at 1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. With former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Arizona Diamondbacks (-120) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (+102); o/u 8

1:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Taking Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Smith hits grand slam in rout of Cards

Pavin Smith went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and six RBI on Tuesday, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 14-1 blowout victory over the Cardinals. Smith delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning before walloping a grand slam off Cardinals reliever Zach Thompson in the ensuing frame that ostensibly put the contest away for good.

Contreras lifted from game with hand issue

Willson Contreras was lifted from Tuesday’s game against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to left hand discomfort. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters following Tuesday’s lopsided defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks that Contreras is fine and that the club merely didn’t want to take any chances in a one-sided contest after he felt some discomfort in his bruised left hand. It doesn’t sound like a serious concern moving forward.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Diamondbacks are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. Montgomery earned a win on Friday after allowing one run on four hits and no walks over six innings versus the Giants. He also struck out three in his season debut and the left-hander wasn’t even throwing as hard as usual (93.3 mph, down 1.7 mph from last year’s fastball). Oh, and his former team can’t hit left-handers. The Cardinals’ 83 wRC+ ranks 25th in baseball.

On the other side, Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA on the season. He allowed just one run on three hits over six innings last Friday versus the Brewers, but he also walked four and did not pitch well in his two prior starts. Arizona isn’t a world-beater against right-handers (91 wRC+), but I have more faith in the Diamondbacks’ offense than I do the Cards right now.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -120