Diamondbacks vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Brandon Pfaadt set to oppose Max Fried in the second game of the series, where’s the betting value in Saturday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Braves matchup? First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Arizona Diamondbacks (+176) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-210); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Diamondbacks vs. Braves: Bettors Jumping back on Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marte hits solo home run in loss

Ketel Marte hit a solo homer in a loss to Atlanta on Friday. Marte got the party started for the Diamondbacks with a solo blast off Spencer Strider (elbow), and the 30-year-old is up two two roundtrippers on the young season. It was the only hit of the game for Marte, but a .353 average and .588 slugging mark over the eight games tells you just how good he’s been to begin the 2024 season.

Olson homers, doubles in win

Matt Olson homered and doubled while driving in two runs in a 6-5 victory for Atlanta over the Diamondbacks on Friday. Olson homered in the third off Tommy Henry, and it was scorched; travelling an estimated 424 feet. The 30-year-old got Atlanta to within a run with an RBI double in the ninth, and he came around to score on Jarred Kelenic’s double off the bench. Olson is now slugging .664 on the season with a pair of homers and an average of an RBI a game, and it’s safe to say he’ll have more stretches like this deeper into the year.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games against Atlanta

Braves are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog

Braves are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Diamondbacks vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last five games against the Braves, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the over is 26-10 in their last 36 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 26-8 in their last 34 games against an NL foe.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9