Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Toronto build off win?

​With Eduardo Rodriguez set to oppose Eric Lauer in the starting pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 17, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -112 moneyline favorites to knock off the Diamondbacks, who are +101 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Series Context

The Blue Jays edged out Arizona 5–4 last night, thanks to back-to-back, ninth-inning homers by Bo Bichette and Addison Barger. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs, while Shelby Miller blew the save after a solid outing. Both starters—Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) and Chris Bassitt (TOR)—pushed.

Toronto snapped a 3-game skid and have won 12 of their last 14 overall, hitting a confident stride.

Arizona, meanwhile, has won 5 of 6 games heading into the series but struggled in the clutch last night.

Pitching Matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks – Eduardo Rodríguez (LHP, 2–3, 6.27 ERA)

Rodríguez has been below his usual form (6.27 ERA), and while he’s had moments, Toronto hitters have looked comfortable against him.

Toronto Blue Jays – Eric Lauer (LHP, 2–1, 2.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)

Lauer has excelled in limited action—30.1 IP, .170 opponent average—and is delivering consistent quality starts.

Bullpens favor Toronto: Diamondbacks rank 27th in bullpen ERA vs. Jays’ 11th overall.

Key Insights

Toronto’s Offense at Home: A lineup featuring Guerrero Jr., Bichette, and Barger is red-hot—7 straight games with 5+ runs, including clutch hits last night.

Arizona’s Power Surge: Team is 4th in MLB in runs per game (5.1 rpg) and slugging .446 with 102 home runs.

Injury Watch: Blue Jays are without OF Daulton Varsho (hamstring, IL) and just placed Bowden Francis (shoulder) on 15-day IL. Arizona is managing bullpen depth after closer injuries.

Momentum Edge: After last night’s late-game win, Toronto should have the psychological edge, especially at home.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I see Lauer delivering 6 strong innings, allowing 2 runs. Toronto’s offense strikes early and Rodríguez gives up 4 earned over 5 innings. Late bullpen fatigue lets Arizona add a couple, but not enough.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -112