Cubs vs. Yankees Prediction: Will matchup turn into a pitcher’s duel?

​ The Chicago Cubs (55–39) head into Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees (53–41) in the second game of this pivotal three-game interleague weekend series—just days before the All-Star break. After a dominant 11–0 rout on Friday, New York has momentum on its side, while Chicago seeks a bounce-back performance. What’s the best bet in today’s Cubs vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

1:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Cubs vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Leaning New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of the bets are on the Yankees moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Series Context & Form

The Yankees have stumbled of late with a 10–16 record since mid‑June, but Friday’s clutch extra‑innings win over Seattle helped halt the slide. The Cubs, meanwhile, have played slightly better (13–11 in the same span) but continue to struggle at Yankee Stadium, holding just a 7–18 record and being outscored by nearly four runs per game in the Bronx.

Saturday’s Pitching Matchup

Chicago: Lefty Matthew Boyd (9–3, 2.52 ERA, 1.071 WHIP) has quietly become a reliable force for the Cubs, earning an All-Star nod and averaging nearly one walk per game across 103 ⅓ innings.

New York: Max Fried (11–2, 2.27 ERA, 0.958 WHIP) remains the Yankees’ rock, topping MLB wins and maintaining elite command after being selected to his third.

This will be a true contrast of southpaw dominance—Boyd vs. Fried promises a low-scoring, strategic duel.

Key Offensive Matchups

Cubs: Seiya Suzuki has been superb against left-handed pitching and is a strong candidate for an impact game.

Yankees: Aaron Judge, despite a slight slump, remains a major threat with the potential to deliver a timely home run.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight contest between two elite lefties. Fried’s sustained excellence gives the Yankees a clear edge on the mound, and home-field advantage further tilts the scales. If Chicago is going to make noise, it’ll need a strong offensive showing — especially from Suzuki — and solid work from Boyd. However, with New York firing on all cylinders offensively and a recently rejuvenated bullpen, they appear positioned to potentially sweep this series. That said, I still see this being a low-scoring affair.

Cubs vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8