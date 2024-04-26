Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Shota Imanaga will oppose Kutter Crawford in Friday’s Cubs vs. Red Sox matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET. Will the Cubs keep rolling with another victory tonight? Or are the Red Sox the better bet as a slight home dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Chicago Cubs (-110) at 970 Boston Red Sox (-106); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Cubs vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning with Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hoerner collects three hits

Nico Hoerner went 3-for-5 against the Astros on Thursday. Hoerner singled twice and added a double. The 26-year-old now has his average to .300 to go with a .785 OPS. This makes back-to-back multi-hit games for Hoerner, and he appears to be figuring things out after a slow start on the season. Fantasy managers sure would like to see more running from a player that stole 43 bases last year, as Hoerner is still stuck on one stolen base in 2024.

Refsnyder hits triple, collects two RBI

Robbie Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday. Refsnyder started and batted third with a right-handed pitcher on the mound, which is notable since he had only been starting against lefties when the Red Sox were at full strength. Instead of playing Masataka Yoshida in left field, Alex Cora opted to play Refsnyder which says a lot about how the Red Sox view Yoshida’s outfield defense. With Triston Casas out and the Red Sox seemingly souring on Yoshida, there could be more at-bats for Refsnyder, who’s 9-for-21 with a home run and five RBI in his six games off the injured list.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games played on a Friday when on the road

Red Sox are 6-20 SU in their last 26 games at home

Cubs are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games when there was no favorite

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Cubs are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five road games and are 10-4 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the American League. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are 6-20 in their last 26 home games and are 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Friday when playing at home.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -110