Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Red Sox matchup will be featured on tonight’s ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Hayden Wesneski set to oppose Tanner Houck in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Chicago Cubs (+118) at 980 Boston Red Sox (-138); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Cubs vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning with Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Morel removes from Saturday’s game

Christopher Morel was removed from Saturday’s game against the Red Sox after colliding with teammate Alexander Canario. Morel told reporters after the game that he felt alright, just a little banged up — specifically noting his right hip and both elbows. He did say that he was optimistic about his ability to play on Sunday, though manager Craig Counsell may have other plans. Be sure to check on his status prior to Sunday’s series finale.

Rafaela goes off vs. Cubs

Ceddanne Rafaela went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, seven RBI, and a stolen base to lead the Red Sox to a 17-0 blowout win over the Cubs on Saturday. Rafaela had an incredible day at the plate as the Red Sox offense exploded for 17 runs on Saturday against the Cubs. After knocking a base hit in the second inning, he plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. With the bases loaded in the fifth, he cleared them all with a double to break open the game, then stole third and scored on a groundout.

Rafaela wasn’t done there. He took Colten Brewer deep for a two-run homer in seventh before adding another RBI-double in the eighth. The 23-year-old outfielder has struggled through the first month. He ends the day slashing .191/.225/.351 with two homers, 17 RBI, and four steals across 102 plate appearances.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games against Chi Cubs

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 6 games against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Cubs are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games on the road and are 6-1 in their last seven games against an American League foe. On the other side, the Red Sox have dropped 12 out of their last 16 games at Fenway Park despite winning big yesterday. They’ve also dropped five out of their last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +118