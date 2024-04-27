Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Red Sox matchup will continue at 4:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. With Ben Brown set to oppose Josh Winckowski in today’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart play in Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Chicago Cubs (-112) at 922 Boston Red Sox (-104); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Cubs vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Busch collects three hits with a double

Michael Busch went 3-for-4 with a double and a sac fly against the Red Sox on Friday. Busch didn’t hit the ball very well tonight, but he hit it to all of the right spots. His double, which barely qualified as a hard-hit ball at 95.1 mph, would have been an out if not for the Green Monster. One of his other hits was a dribbler down the third base line that just would not go foul. Busch will take it; he came into this one 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts in his previous four games.

O’Neill collects two hits, including homer

Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 and homered for Boston’s lone run against the Cubs on Friday. Drawing comparisons to Mike Trout, O’Neill has eight homers and nine RBI this year. It’s hardly all his fault, as 45 of his 74 plate appearances have come with the bases empty. They all did tonight, as Jarren Duran was 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot ahead of O’Neill batting second.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 14 games

Cubs are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Cubs are 17-7 in their last 24 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six road games and are 11-4 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Red Sox are 3-12 in their last 15 games at home and are 2-6 in their last eight games played on a Saturday.

Cubs vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -112