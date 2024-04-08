Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Javier Assad set to oppose Yu Darvish in Monday night’s Cubs vs. Padres matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Chicago Cubs (+116) at 960 San Diego Padres (-134); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Cubs vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Palencia picks up three-inning save

In his first day with the Cubs this season, Daniel Palencia picked up a three-inning save Sunday in an 8-1 win over the Dodgers. Palencia replaced the injured Julian Merryweather on the roster before the game. Hopefully, the long outing doesn’t mean that he’ll be sent down and replaced by a fresh arm on Monday. The right-hander has a 4.45 ERA and a 35/16 K/BB ratio in 31 1/3 innings out of the pen since debuting last year.

Merrill goes 4-for-4 vs. Giants

Jackson Merrill went 4-for-4 in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. All of Merrill’s hits were singles but two of them were hit 103.1 mph or harder off the bat. Merrill was never a huge power hitter in the minors and has been compared to Michael Brantley in terms of his overall skillset. You love to see his ability to make hard contact and his regular spot in the Padres’ lineup, but he shouldn’t be counted on for too many home runs, steals, or RBIs hitting at the bottom of the Padres’ lineup.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Padres are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games on the road

Padres are 18-7 SU in their last 25 games when playing as the favorite

Cubs vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against the Padres, are 6-2 in their last eight games when playing on the road versus San Diego and is 21-8 in their last 30 games when facing an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Padres’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the National League and is a perfect 5-0 in their last five games played in the month of April.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5