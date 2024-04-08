Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Padres

    With Javier Assad set to oppose Yu Darvish in Monday night’s Cubs vs. Padres matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Chicago Cubs (+116) at 960 San Diego Padres (-134); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Cubs vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Palencia picks up three-inning save

    In his first day with the Cubs this season, Daniel Palencia picked up a three-inning save Sunday in an 8-1 win over the Dodgers. Palencia replaced the injured Julian Merryweather on the roster before the game. Hopefully, the long outing doesn’t mean that he’ll be sent down and replaced by a fresh arm on Monday. The right-hander has a 4.45 ERA and a 35/16 K/BB ratio in 31 1/3 innings out of the pen since debuting last year.

    Merrill goes 4-for-4 vs. Giants

    Jackson Merrill went 4-for-4 in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. All of Merrill’s hits were singles but two of them were hit 103.1 mph or harder off the bat. Merrill was never a huge power hitter in the minors and has been compared to Michael Brantley in terms of his overall skillset. You love to see his ability to make hard contact and his regular spot in the Padres’ lineup, but he shouldn’t be counted on for too many home runs, steals, or RBIs hitting at the bottom of the Padres’ lineup.

    Cubs are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Padres are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cubs are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games on the road

    Padres are 18-7 SU in their last 25 games when playing as the favorite

    Cubs vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against the Padres, are 6-2 in their last eight games when playing on the road versus San Diego and is 21-8 in their last 30 games when facing an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Padres’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the National League and is a perfect 5-0 in their last five games played in the month of April.

    Cubs vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com