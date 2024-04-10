Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Padres series finale on Wednesday evening will be the rubber match between the two teams. With Kyle Hendricks set to oppose Dylan Cease in the pitching matchup, which side has the advantage tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Chicago Cubs (+118) at 958 San Diego Padres (-138); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Cubs vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Morel hits grand slam vs. San Diego

Christopher Morel went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk Tuesday in the Cubs’ 5-1 takedown of the Padres. As per usual, Morel was pulled for defense tonight, though it didn’t cost him an at-bat in this one. He’s looked terrific at the plate in hitting .326/.370/.605 with 10 RBI in 46 plate appearances. It is of some concern that he’s really struggled at third base and that he hasn’t hit as well as a DH compared to when he’s played the field in his career, but even so, he remains an excellent bet going forward.

Kim strikes out all three times vs. Cubs

Ha-Seong Kim struck out all three times up against the Cubs on Tuesday. Kim did a nice job as the Padres’ leadoff man last season, but it looks like they made the right call to return him to the bottom half of the order this year. Through 14 games, he’s hit just .196/.276/.333.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

Padres are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Wednesday

Cubs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Padres are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games when playing as the favorite

Cubs vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against the Padres, are 5-1 in their last six road games versus San Diego and is 6-1 in the Friars’ last seven games overall. The under has also cashed in six out of the Padres’ last seven games when their opponent plays in the National League, is 8-3 in their last 11 games played in the month of April and is 19-4 in San Diego’s last 23 games played on a Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8