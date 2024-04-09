Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cubs at Padres

    Following an epic choke by Chicago in opener of the series on Monday night, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Cubs vs. Padres matchup at 10:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Chicago Cubs (+134) at 912 San Diego Padres (-158); o/u 8

    10:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Cubs vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alzolay blows save for Cubs

    Adbert Alzolay was charged with a blown save and a loss after giving up a two-run homer in the eighth inning Monday against the Padres. Alzolay shouldn’t have been in this situation, but with Julian Merryweather down, Mark Leiter Jr. unavailable and Hector Neris struggling, he was called in with a man on in the eighth tonight and gave up a homer to Fernando Tatis Jr. He retired the other two batters he faced, but the damage was done. The bit of good news for fantasy leaguers is that since no ninth inning was required, Alzolay wound up throwing just 11 pitches tonight and should be available Tuesday.

    Tatis hits go-ahead home run

    Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Monday in leading the Padres past the Cubs 9-8. The Cubs were up 8-0 after five tonight, but the Padres came back with seven in the sixth and two in the eighth to win. Those final runs were supplied by Tatis, who hit his fourth homer of the year off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay. He also walked and scored in the initial rally, and he’s batting .286/.352/.551 through 54 plate appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. That was an epic meltdown by Chicago’s pitching staff last night. Sure, the offense built an 8-run lead, so that part of the club stayed hot. But how can anyone trust that the Cubs’ bullpen won’t suffer another meltdown if given an opportunity? Joe Musgrove has been shaky to start the season, but he’s at home and opposing Ben Brown. I’ll roll the dice with the Friars following last night.

    Cubs vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -158

