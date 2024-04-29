Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jameson Taillon set to oppose Luis Severino in Monday night’s Cubs vs. Mets matchup, what’s the best bet tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Chicago Cubs (+108) at 904 New York Mets (-126); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Cubs vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love New York on Monday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tauchman belts game-tying home run

Mike Tauchman belted a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Cubs past the Red Sox. The Cubs entered the eighth inning trailing 4-1 on Sunday night, but they started a rally as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner started the frame with singles and Tauchman followed with a 402-foot (104.3 mph EV) three-run shot that tied things up at 4-4. That would be the extent of their offense though. Tauchman finished the night 2-for-4 and is now hitting a healthy .294/.429/.500 with three homers, 10 RBI and one stolen base on the season.

Vientos hits walk-off HR in 11th for Mets

Mark Vientos walked it off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th as the Mets beat the Cardinals 4-2 on Sunday. Harrison Bader had previously tied the game with a single. Vientos entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Brett Baty against lefty Matthew Liberatore in the ninth and singled. He then remained in to play third base and, surprisingly, got another crack at Liberatore in the 11th. With Vientos going 3-for-4 so far in what was supposed to be a brief stay with the Mets, one wonders if the Mets might send Baty down and give Vientos a real chance at the third. It’d be a downgrade defensively, but the Mets would have Joey Wendle available to take over late in games.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against NY Mets

Mets are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Cubs are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

Mets are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Cubs vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games when playing the Mets on the road, is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Monday and is 9-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under has cashed in five out of the Mets’ last seven games when playing on a Monday and is 10-3 in their last 13 home games when playing on a Monday.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8