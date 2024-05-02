Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cubs vs. Mets

    With Ben Brown set to oppose Adrian Houser in the pitching matchup, how will the Cubs vs. Mets series conclude on Thursday afternoon from Citi Field? First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Chicago Cubs (-104) at 954 New York Mets (-112); o/u 8.5

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Cubs vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing New York in Series Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hoerner doubles in win vs. Mets

    Nico Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over the Mets. Hoerner knocked a double in the first inning, then a single in the fifth. He drew a walk in the eighth to reach for a third time and stole second for his second steal of the season. Hoerner has hit out of the leadoff spot for the Cubs over the last two weeks, with both steals coming over that span. The 26-year-old second baseman is hitting .272/.349/.360 with 18 runs scored across 129 plate appearances. Hitting leadoff would help his stolen base rate if he can hold the top spot in the lineup.

    Senga scheduled to throw another bullpen

    Kodai Senga (shoulder) is scheduled to throw another live bullpen session on Saturday. Senga faced live hitters on Monday without any issues, and he’ll repeat the process once again on Saturday. If all goes well there, he could be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Barring any setbacks, he plans to be ready to rejoin the Mets’ rotation as soon as he’s eligible to do so on May 27.

    Mets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

    Cubs are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

    Mets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played on a Thursday

    Cubs vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 15-6 in the Cubs’ last 21 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 road games and is 5-1 in their last six games against a National League opponent. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Mets’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Cubs and is 11-3 in their last 14 home games against Chicago.

    Cubs vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

