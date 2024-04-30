Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cubs vs. Mets

    The Cubs vs. Mets series continues on Tuesday night when Javier Assad opposes Sean Manaea in tonight’s pitching matchup. Following their come-from-behind win, are the Cubs the team to beat again tonight at Citi Field? Or is there a better bet?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Chicago Cubs (+108) at 954 New York Mets (-126); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Cubs vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Morel slugs go-ahead two-run HR

    Christopher Morel slugged a go-ahead two-run homer on Monday, powering the Cubs to a 3-1 victory over the Mets. Morel stunned the New York faithful at Citi Field with a tie-breaking ninth-inning blast to left-center field off Mets stopper Edwin Díaz. It was his fourth big fly of the season and snapped a 16-game homerless drought dating back to April 9.

    Nimmo belts a leadoff home run

    Brandon Nimmo belted a leadoff homer on Monday in the Mets’ loss to the Cubs. Nimmo took Cubs starter Jameson Taillon deep to open the ballgame with his third long ball of the season. It was the first time he’s gone deep since a two-home explosion back on April 8. Unfortunately, it was all New York’s offense would muster for the remainder of the contest as they wound up with just three additional hits against Taillon and relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Héctor Neris.

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Chi Cubs’ last 17 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Chi Cubs’ last 10 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

    Cubs vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Chicago. The Cubs are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Mets and are 13-5 in their last 18 games when playing New York on the road. On the other side, the Mets have dropped six out of their last eight games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League and are 3-8 in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday.

    Cubs vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +108

