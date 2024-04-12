Cubs vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jordan Wicks set to oppose Bryce Miller in Friday night’s Cubs vs. Mariners Game 1 pitching matchup, what’s the smart play tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Chicago Cubs (+102) at 978 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Cubs vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Busch hammers two-run home run

Michael Busch hammered a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Cubs’ lopsided defeat at the hands of the Padres. Busch supplied the lone runs of the contest for Chicago’s offense, which mustered just three hits combined against Padres starter Dylan Cease and a trio of relievers. The 26-year-old slugger’s fourth-inning dinger off Cease was his second round-tripper of the season. He’s batting .270 (10-for-37) with five runs scored, two homers and seven RBI through 12 contests in his Cubs debut.

Raleigh hit a two-run HR vs. TOR

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday as the Mariners bested the Blue Jays 6-1. Raleigh’s homer led off the inning, and the floodgates opened afterwards. Raleigh was hitting seventh for a second straight game today, as the Mariners have been juggling their lineup to try to get something going. He opened the season batting fifth, and though he’s off to a slow start, he has about as good of a case as anyone for occupying the cleanup spot in the lineup.

Cubs vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chi Cubs’ last 5 games against Seattle

Mariners are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

Cubs vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Miller earned the win on Saturday in Milwaukee after allowing just three hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He also struck out seven in the win while generating 12 swinging strikes on just 78 pitches. It was a bounce back effort of sorts for Miller, who wasn’t as sharp against the Red Sox in his 2024 debut.

Wicks, meanwhile, allowed two runs on six hits across 4 2/3 innings to take the loss against the Dodgers. He needed 100 pitches to retire only 14 batters, although the L.A. lineup will do that to most pitchers. Ultimately, he was fine and he’ll face a Seattle team that is struggling to start the season. I see this being a pitcher’s duel tonight at T-Mobile Park.

Cubs vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5