Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Chicago even series?

​After St. Louis took Game 1 of the series on Monday night, will Chicago even things up tonight when the Cubs vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cardinals, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitching Matchup:

Cubs – Jameson Taillon (7–4, 3.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 67 K in 86.2 IP)

Cardinals – Michael McGreevy (1–1, 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 15 K in 16.2 IP)

Taillon brings more experience and a steady season, though he’s been prone to home runs (1.87 HR/9). McGreevy, recently recalled, is making just his fourth Major League start, buoyed by strong minor-league form and a varied pitch mix. While his 2.70 ERA is promising, it’s tempered by his limited MLB innings.

Recent Form & Momentum

Cubs:

Chicago has been a potent offensive force this season (third in wRC+ across MLB), maintaining an above‑.800 OPS on the road—far from a fluke.

However, they lost Monday’s opener 8–2, falling 1–0 in the series, and have dropped two of their last three overall. Their pitching, in particular, has leaked runs lately.

Cardinals:

St. Louis enters confident—winning six of seven and Monday’s 8–2 victory saw them pound four home runs, matching a season high.

Their lineup has been average overall (.718 OPS, 15th in MLB), but players like Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras have picked up the power lately.

With solid pitching across rotation and bullpen, they’ve kept opponents in check, and come into this off a dominant showing.

Key Matchup Elements

Cubs vs. McGreevy: Chicago’s formidable lineup could test McGreevy’s limited MLB exposure, especially given his advanced pitch mix but lack of extended success at the top level.

Taillon vs. Cardinals Contact Offense: Taillon’s homer issues may be mitigated against St. Louis, who haven’t been a high-power threat—except recently. Expect contact-based threats to probe deep into counts.

Bullpens: With both starters possibly exiting early, the depth and recent performance of each bullpen could be the difference-maker late.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

While Chicago shows the more consistent offensive upside, St. Louis has the momentum, confidence, and home-field advantage. Expect a close, mid-range scoring affair—perhaps decided in the later innings by bullpen depth and a timely hit. St. Louis’ lineup has enough pop to tackle Taillon.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -105