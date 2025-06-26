Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Chicago even series?

​NL Central rivals square off Thursday in St. Louis as the Cubs visit the Cardinals for the finale of a four-game set at Busch Stadium. The Cubs are riding high after an 8–0 rout on Wednesday, while the Cardinals look to bounce back and defend their strong home record. With Shota Imanaga returning to the mound for Chicago and Andre Pallante getting the ball for St. Louis, this divisional clash sets up as a key midseason showdown with playoff implications looming. What’s the best bet in today’s Cubs vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

2:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -135 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cardinals, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

Chicago Cubs (47‑33, 22‑18 AWAY) look to build on their 8–0 shutout Wednesday, snapping a three‑game skid.

St. Louis Cardinals (44‑37, 26‑16 HOME) are coming off two inconsistent wins and that shutout loss.

This is the fourth of 13 head‑to‑head games this season; ST L leads the series 2–1.

Probable Pitchers & Insights

Cubs starter: LHP Shota Imanaga

Activated off the IL and will make his first start since May 4.

Has posted a tidy 2.82 ERA in 44.2 innings and struck out 34 batters.

His lefty command should challenge the Cardinals’ righty-heavy lineup.

Cardinals starter: RHP Andre Pallante

Solid mid‑rotation arm with a 5‑3 record, 4.48 ERA, and 58 Ks in 82 innings.

Should provide plenty of innings, but may miss spots against the hot Cubs offense.

Key Storylines

Momentum Shift

Cubs rookie Ian Happ homered and drove in three in Wednesday’s blowout. If he stays hot atop the order, Chicago could seize control early.

Injury Checks

Cubs got Imanaga back, a big boost to their rotation.

Cardinals will be missing Drew Rom, Ivan Herrera, and Jordan Walker, per the latest IL report.

Home-field vs. Rotation Edge

Palestinians durability vs. Imanaga’s potential makes this a battle of consistency versus elite outing potential. Chicago’s bats away from Wrigley remain a buzz.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a quality start from Imanaga, complemented by the Cubs’ red-hot offense. The Cards might keep it respectable early, but Chicago should pull away…

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -135