Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry will be renewed on Friday night at Busch Stadium when Shota Imanaga opposes Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup. Is Chicago on the moneyline the right side in this one tonight? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Chicago Cubs (-142) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (+120); o/u 7.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Busch goes hitless with pair of strikeouts

Michael Busch went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Thursday in the Cubs’ shutout loss at the hands of the Braves. Busch is really struggling at the moment, batting .183 (17-for-93) with just one home run over his last 30 games. He’s gone especially frigid at the dish, hitting just .071 (1-for-14) over his past seven contests. The league seems to have made its adjustment to the 26-year-old top prospect and now it’s time for him to strike back. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him get a break in the coming days as a bit of a mental reset.

Winn collects two hits with solo home run

Masyn Winn went 2-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday, lifting the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory over the Orioles. Winn helped the Cardinals emerge victorious in a battle of the birds at rain-soaked Busch Stadium, supplying a pivotal insurance run with a seventh-inning homer off Orioles reliever Cole Irvin. It was his second round-tripper of the season and second time he’s gone deep in his last five contests.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Chi Cubs’ last 10 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games at home

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six home games and are 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the Cubs are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League and are 2-5 in their last seven games played in the month of May.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +120