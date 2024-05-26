Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry will be in the spotlight tonight for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Javier Assad set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Chicago Cubs (+116) at 962 St. Louis Cardinals (-136); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Siding with St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hoerner collects two hits in loss

Nico Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday night as the Cubs dropped a heartbreaker to the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Hoerner tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run double off of Miles Mikolas. He then came around to score on a run-scoring knock off the bat of Michael Busch. With his two-hit night, the 27-year-old infielder is now hitting .263/.352/.380 with a pair of homers, 15 RBI and five stolen bases.

Nootbaar has three-hit night in win

Lars Nootbaar went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple on Saturday as the Cardinals rallied late to defeat the Cubs. Nootbaar singled off of Jameson Taillon in the third inning on Saturday, swiped second base and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Nolan Arenado. He then delivered a two-out RBI triple in the eighth inning that plated the Cardinals’ seventh run of the evening. With his three-hit attack, Nootbaar is now hitting .227/.338/.409 with five homers, 19 RBI and three stolen bases.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games when playing as the underdog

Over/Under has gone OVER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 15 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games at home

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are now 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven games from Busch Stadium and are one of the hotter teams in Major League Baseball following a slow start to the season. On the other side, the Cubs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games, have dropped four out of their last five contests versus National League opponents and are 1-4 against the rest of the division in their last five games versus National League Central foes.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -136