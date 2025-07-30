Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction: Can the Brewers sweep the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Chicago Cubs are 62-45 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 51-56 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 64-43 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 60-47 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Chicago Cubs (-102) at 952 Milwaukee Brewers (-123); o/u 7.5

2:10 PM ET, Wednesday, July 30, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had one-third of his team’s hits in their 9-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night. In that game, the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Hoerner is hitting .293 with 4 homers, 43 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of .725 across 392 at-bats. Nico Hoerner is batting .345 with an OPS of .818 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 9-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, a sacrifice fly, 6 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Vaughn is batting .227 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and an OPS of .676 across 233 at-bats this year. The third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft is batting .375 with 5 homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.210 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Andrew Vaughn worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Milwaukee.

Chicago is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Milwaukee is 15-3 straight up in their last 18 games overall.

Milwaukee is 25-11 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers here. A few relevant numbers will make the case for Milwaukee winning Wednesday’s game outright. The Brewers are 36-19 straight up as the home team and 39-24 straight up after a win this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 33-17 straight up as a favorite and 55-35 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 41-27 straight up in National League games and 17-11 straight up in division games this season. The pick is Milwaukee -123 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -123