Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction: Betting Total too High?

​Two elite teams—Cubs and Brewers—are deadlocked atop the NL Central. Both are sitting at approximately 62–43 heading into this pivotal series opener at American. The outcome of this game could swing control of the division. This is because both clubs are jockeying for position with the postseason on the horizon. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Brewers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 28, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -111 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers. Conversely, the Brewers are +103 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of the bets are on the Brewers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago sends veteran lefty Matthew Boyd to the mound. Boyd is enjoying a stellar season—11–3 with a 2.20 ERA. Remarkably, he is unbeaten with a 0.00 ERA across his four July starts. This includes his last outing where he struck out six over seven shutout innings. Despite past struggles at Miller Park/American Family Field (career 9.95 ERA over 12.2 innings), he’s been sharp recently. In addition, he has been reliable deep into games.

Milwaukee counters with its rising star Jacob Misiorowski, who burst onto the MLB scene after debuting in June. He’s logged a 4–1 record with a sub‑2.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in just under 30 innings. Misiorowski became an All-Star after only five major league starts, thanks to his 102 mph fastball and wipeout slider—holding righties to low averages and punching out multiple opponents per outing. At home, he’s been nearly unhittable. He is 3–0 with a 0.56 ERA over 16.1 innings at American Family Field.

In-Game Storylines

The clash features Boyd’s veteran control versus Misiorowski’s elite swing-and-miss stuff. Chicago’s offense is among MLB’s best. They average 5.3 runs per game and boast the league’s top slugging percentage (.446). But they struggle against right-handed pitching, batting just .228 vs RHP. Consequently, they may face challenges against Misiorowski’s high-90s velocity and sharp breaking ball.

Milwaukee’s offense lacks power—only 98 home runs vs Chicago’s 155. However, they play to contact and speed, with players like Jackson Chourio leading a swarming attack on the basepaths. Their bullpen ranks among the best in the NL. Moreover, they’ve been strong at home (roughly 23–9 record at AmFam Field).

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been excellent in close games—15–8 in one-run games. This is supported by manager Craig Counsell’s deft bullpen usage and fundamental play by Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson up the middle.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given the two reliable starters and underwhelming power from Milwaukee, the UNDER on total runs (7.5) seems solid. This is especially true with both bullpens ready to hold serve. On the moneyline, Milwaukee’s home-field edge and Misiorowski’s momentum tilt the scale toward them.

Expect a tight, low-scoring opening game. Misiorowski’s electricity might just outduel Boyd’s consistency. Therefore, Milwaukee could take control of the division with this series opener.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8