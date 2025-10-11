Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Milwaukee advance to the NLCS?

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 1:01 am by Alex Becker

The Chicago Cubs head back to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:08 PM ET on Saturday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Brewers betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 2-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (CHC) vs. Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 79-90 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 92-74 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Chicago Cubs (+115) at 928 Milwaukee Brewers (-137); o/u 7.5

8:08 PM ET, Saturday, October 11, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Happ hit .243 with 23 homers, 79 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .762 across 569 at-bats. Ian Happ is batting .307 with an OPS of .973 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn reached base twice in his club’s 6-0 loss to the Cubs on Thursday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the #3 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Across 221 regular-season at-bats with the Brewers, Vaughn hit .308 with 14 doubles, 9 homers, 46 RBIs, and an OPS of .869. The Cal alum is batting .364 with an OPS of .934 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Andrew Vaughn worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 17-21 straight up as a road underdog this year.

Chicago is 8-12 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Milwaukee is 43-21 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Milwaukee is 14-8 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers to advance to the NLCS on Saturday night. A few relevant statistics will illustrate why. Milwaukee is 54-29 straight up as the home team and 37-29 straight up after a loss this season. What’s more, the Brewers are 71-47 straight up in National League games and 33-23 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, Milwaukee is 10-6 straight up in starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski’s appearances this season. The pick is the Brewers -137 on the money line over the Cubs at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -137