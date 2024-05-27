Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Justin Steele set to oppose Robert Gasser in Monday’s Cubs vs. Brewers matchup, what’s the best bet on the board? First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (-102) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-116); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Happ blasts a pair of home runs

Ian Happ blasted a pair of home runs on Sunday night and drove in three, but it wasn’t enough to power the Cubs to victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Happ finally got the Cubs on the board with his 409-foot (107.1 mph EV) two-run shot off of right-hander Andrew Kittredge in the seventh inning. He then led off the ninth inning with a 425-foot (107.1 mph EV) solo shot off of Ryan Helsley that pulled the Cubs to within a run at 4-3. That would be as close as they would get. On the season, the 29-year-old outfielder is now hitting .224/.335/.362 with just four homers and 17 RBI.

Myers allows one run over 4 1/3 innings

Tobias Myers allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings versus the Red Sox on Sunday. Myers allowed six hits, but five were singles and the defense wasn’t much help. He struck out four and walked none. He should remain in the rotation and face the White Sox next time out, making a decent play in deeper leagues.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Milwaukee’s last 15 games played on a Monday when at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Chi Cubs’ last 18 games when playing as the underdog.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 14-4 in their last 18 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Brewers’ last 11 games against the Cubs and has cashed in four out of Milwaukee’s last five games when playing on a Monday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5