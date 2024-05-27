Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Brewers

    With Justin Steele set to oppose Robert Gasser in Monday’s Cubs vs. Brewers matchup, what’s the best bet on the board? First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Chicago Cubs (-102) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-116); o/u 7.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Happ blasts a pair of home runs

    Ian Happ blasted a pair of home runs on Sunday night and drove in three, but it wasn’t enough to power the Cubs to victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Happ finally got the Cubs on the board with his 409-foot (107.1 mph EV) two-run shot off of right-hander Andrew Kittredge in the seventh inning. He then led off the ninth inning with a 425-foot (107.1 mph EV) solo shot off of Ryan Helsley that pulled the Cubs to within a run at 4-3. That would be as close as they would get. On the season, the 29-year-old outfielder is now hitting .224/.335/.362 with just four homers and 17 RBI.

    Myers allows one run over 4 1/3 innings

    Tobias Myers allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings versus the Red Sox on Sunday. Myers allowed six hits, but five were singles and the defense wasn’t much help. He struck out four and walked none. He should remain in the rotation and face the White Sox next time out, making a decent play in deeper leagues.

    Brewers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Milwaukee’s last 15 games played on a Monday when at home.

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Chi Cubs’ last 18 games when playing as the underdog.

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 14-4 in their last 18 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Brewers’ last 11 games against the Cubs and has cashed in four out of Milwaukee’s last five games when playing on a Monday.

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com