    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cubs vs. Brewers
    Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cubs vs. Brewers series wraps up at 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon from Milwaukee. With Jameson Taillon set to oppose Colin Rea in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s 1:10 p.m. ET matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Chicago Cubs (-102) at 952 Milwaukee Brewers (-116); o/u 8.5

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors siding with Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Happ hits home run in loss to Brewers

    Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Brewers on Wednesday. Happ took Bryse Wilson deep to right field for a solo homer in the second inning to put the Cubs on the board. He then led off the fourth with a base hit and scored on a groundout before bringing a run in with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .226/.329/.376 with five homers, 28 runs scored, and two steals across 216 plate appearances. His underlying stats have all nearly matched his 2023 season with the exception of his strikeout rate, which is up to 28 percent after posting a 22 percent mark last season.

    Adames hits home run, collects three RBI in win

    Willy Adames went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in the Brewers’ 10-6 win over the Cubs on Wednesday. Adames brought a run in to score with a base hit in the third, then drew walk in the fifth. He later took Kyle Hendricks deep for a two-run blast in the seventh inning. It was his second home run in three games with extending his hit streak to eight. Playing for a new contract this winter, the 28-year-old shortstop is up to nine homers while slashing .255/.328/.454 with 39 RBI and eight steals across 241 plate appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 14 of Milwaukee’s last 20 games at home

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Chi Cubs’ last 23 games when playing as the underdog

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Milwaukee’s last 21 games played on a Thursday

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 9-3 in their last 12 home games, are 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups and are 12-4 in their last 16 home games when playing on a Thursday. On the other side, the Cubs are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight road games and are 1-5 in their last six divisional matchups.

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -116

