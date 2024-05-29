Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Brewers series continues at 7:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday night from American Family Field. With Shota Imanaga opposing Bryse Wilson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play for bettors tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Chicago Cubs (-136) at 912 Milwaukee Brewers (+116); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Busch hits home run, collects two RBI

Michael Busch went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Brewers. Busch got the scoring started for the Cubs in the third when he blasted a solo homer 434 feet to center field. The homer marked Busch’s eighth of the season and his first since May 7th. Busch has hit just two homers since his five-game home run streak ended on April 16th, and he’s hitting just .206/.316/.382 this month.

Adames produces RBI in loss to Cubs

Willy Adames went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Cubs. Adames came up clutch with a two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Christian Yelich and tie the game at 1-1, forcing extra innings. It was Adames’ lone hit of the night, but it did extend his hitting streak to his seven games. He’s now totaled 10 hits in his last 28 at-bats.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Brewers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Brewers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games played on a Wednesday when playing at home

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven road games, is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Wednesday and cashed in eight out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee. On the other side, the total has gone under in five out of Milwaukee’s last seven games played at home on a Wednesday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5