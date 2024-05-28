Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Ben Brown set to oppose Freddy Peralta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Cubs vs. Brewers clash? First pitch from American Family Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Chicago Cubs (+130) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-154); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 28, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bellinger collects two hits in loss to Brewers

Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 against the Brewers on Monday. It was a quiet day for the Cubs offense as they could only muster one run. Bellinger, however, has been hot at the plate since a slow start early this season. He’s 31-for-104 (.298) since April 13th.

Adames hits three-run home in win over Cubs

Willy Adames went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run against the Cubs on Monday. Adames came to the plate with two men on and one out in a 1-0 game in the eighth inning. He blasted a Hayden Wesneski offering to center for a no-doubt home run. The home run was Adames’ eighth of the season and he already has a career-high eight stolen bases.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games

Brewers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Cubs are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Brewers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total under is 6-2 in the Cubs’ last eight games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and has cashed in four out of their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Brewers’ last seven games overall, is 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Cubs and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of May.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5