    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Braves

    With Shota Imanaga opposing Reynaldo Lopez in Monday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Braves clash? First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Chicago Cubs (+126) at 904 Atlanta Braves (-148); o/u 8

    7:20 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Cubs vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wisdom collects three hits, including HR

    Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Cubs’ win over the Pirates on Sunday. Wisdom laced a solo home run off Aroldis Chapman in the 10th inning that traveled 412 feet and left the bat at 106.8 mph. He also had a 105.5 mph single off Bailey Falter earlier in the game. The Cubs are only using him against left-handed pitching but that has helped his results so far this season, so he can be useful in deeper formats if the Cubs face a collection of lefties in a given week.

    Riley hopeful to return within the week

    Austin Riley (side) told reporters on Sunday night that he’s hopeful to return to the Braves’ starting lineup at some point during the upcoming week. Riley initially felt something in his side during batting practice but didn’t say anything. He then felt the discomfort again in the third inning on Sunday night and continued to play through it. Finally in the fifth inning, it was enough of a concern to mention something, which prompted his exit from the ballgame. He’ll probably miss a couple of games as a precautionary measure, but it doesn’t sound like Riley should require a trip to the injured list.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chi Cubs’ last 5 games against Atlanta

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 20 of Atlanta’s last 23 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games at home

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Atlanta. The Braves are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 home games and are 32-13 in their last 45 games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Cubs are just 2-5 in their last seven games against the Braves and are 2-11 in their last 13 trips to Truist Park.

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -148

