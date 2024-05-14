Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jameson Taillon set to oppose Chris Sale in Tuesday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Cubs vs. Braves matchup from Truist Park? First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Chicago Cubs (+164) at 954 Atlanta Braves (-196); o/u 8

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cubs vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Morel exits Monday’s game with toe injury

Christopher Morel exited Monday’s game because of a toe injury, the result of fouling a ball off his foot. No word yet on whether he’ll be getting X-rays. Morel is also playing through some knee soreness in his other leg, so maybe he’ll DH if he plays Tuesday.

Acuna Jr. delivers RBI in ATL win

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday, leading the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Cubs. Acuña extended Atlanta’s lead with a sixth-inning RBI single off Cubs reliever Hayden Wesneski with two outs in the frame after being picked off first base on a pair of occasions by Chicago starter Shota Imanaga earlier in the contest. The 26-year-old fantasy superstar has gotten it going at the dish of late, batting .275 (11-for-40) with two homers and one steal in 10 games since the start of May.

Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Atlanta

Braves are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Cubs are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 19-7 SU in their last 26 games at home

Cubs vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Cubs’ last eight games against an opponent from the National League East Division, is 4-1 in their last five games played on Tuesday and is 15-6 in their last 21 games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 10-1 in the Braves’ last 11 home games, is 21-3 in their last 24 games overall and is 10-2 in their last 12 league games.

Cubs vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8