Cubs vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​Cade Horton, the rookie right-hander for the Cubs, comes into his 15th start (16th appearance) riding an impressive scoreless inning streak of 23⅓ innings. Through 79.1 innings pitched this season, Horton holds a 3.18 ERA, along with a 6–3 record, a 1.22 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, and 72 hits allowed. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -127 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of the bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

On the mound for Toronto, Kevin Gausman brings a wealth of experience. Over 135.2 innings, he’s managed an 8–8 record with a 3.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a robust 135 strikeouts. He’s coming off one of his best recent performances—a seven-inning outing allowing just one run in Colorado.

Game Preview

Offensively, the Blue Jays boast a deep, dynamic lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .300 batting average, 19 home runs, and 64 RBIs, and is currently on a hot streak—hitting .455 with two homers, three doubles, a walk, and four RBIs in his last five games. Ernie Clement also comes hot off the bat, having homered in back-to-back games.

The Cubs, meanwhile, rely heavily on stars like Pete Crow-Armstrong, who leads the team with 27 home runs, and Seiya Suzuki, also with 27 homers and 84 RBIs. However, the offense has been described as underperforming—Cubs fans and insiders attribute recent struggles more to collective slumps and poor luck than structural issues.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup is shaping up to be a tight, high-scoring affair. Horton’s dominant streak suggests he could keep things close, but the Blue Jays’ lineup, anchored by Guerrero Jr. and Clement, looks poised to be the difference.

With Gausman healthy and coming off a strong performance, I’d lean Toronto to edge out a win in a close but lively contest—Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4, and expect the total to go over 8.5 runs.

Rookie Horton brings his A-game with a lengthy scoreless streak, but he’ll face a potent Blue Jays attack. Gausman must deliver his best to contain Chicago’s firepower. Given the offensive upside for both clubs, expect a tightly contested, high-scoring game—5–4 Blue Jays, over 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5