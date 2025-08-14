Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: Is Betting Total set too Low?

On Thursday, August 14, the Cubs (68–51) visit the Blue Jays (70–51) at Rogers Centre, with first pitch at 3:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. CT) and broadcasts on SNET and Marquee Sports Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

3:07 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 14, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -107 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are -103 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Blue Jays.

Starting pitchers:

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Enjoying a standout campaign, Boyd holds an 11–5 record with a stellar 2.45 ERA over 135.2 innings. In his last eight outings, he’s delivered five scoreless starts, showing sharp form heading into this series finale.

Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): The veteran, Hall-of-Famer is having a modest season with a 2–2 record and a 4.21 ERA over 47 innings. Still, he has regained some consistency lately—posting a 2.84 ERA over his last three starts, each lasting at least six innings. Notably, three of his past four post–All-Star Break outings have qualified as quality starts.

Team form & context:

The series is tightly contested: the Blue Jays took Game 1, 5–1, while the Cubs responded in Game 2, 4–1. Both teams have hovered around average over their last few games—Cubs came off a win to end a brief skid; Blue Jays saw their winning streak snapped.

Offensively, the Blue Jays have been hot lately, enjoying an offensive surge in July and boasting contributions from sluggers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.300 avg, 19 HR) and Bo Bichette (78 RBI). The Cubs, meanwhile, rank among the league’s better run-producing teams with 600 total runs and 167 home runs.

Historical splits favor the Blue Jays—Cubs are just 6–9 in Toronto, though they hold a stronger 6–3 mark when hosting the Jays.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

This matchup brings contrast: Boyd’s elite season-long performance versus Scherzer’s veteran consistency resurgence. The Cubs offer strong run production, while the Blue Jays counter with balanced offense and home-field advantage.

In what promises to be a classic pitchers vs offense matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays, backed by recent performance and home crowd energy, hold a modest edge over the Chicago Cubs, whose ace Boyd may keep them competitive—but likely not enough to pull off the road win.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays MLB PREDICTION: OVER 8