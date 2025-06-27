Cubs vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston take Game 1?

​An NL Central vs. AL West showdown features equally matched teams (48–33), but Houston’s elite home form (30–13) and Cubs’ diligence on the road (23–18) tilt the balance slightly in the Astros’ favor. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites to knock off the Astros, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Cubs – RHP Cade Horton (3–1, 3.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)

The 2022 No. 7 pick has delivered solid outings in his first MLB starts—41 IP, 31 Ks, 4 HR allowed.

Astros – LHP Brandon Walter (0–1, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP)

In five starts, Walter has posted strong strikeout numbers (25 Ks in 23.2 IP) but also surrendered 4 homers.

Offense & Trends

Chicago ranks 4th in MLB OPS (.770), with power from Seiya Suzuki (21 HR) and Pete Crow‑Armstrong (21 HR).

Houston has a strong but more contact-heavy lineup: Jeremy Peña (.324 AVG) and Isaac Paredes (16 HR) lead the charge.

Cubs have shut out St. Louis in recent games (3-0, 8-0), while Astros have swept Philadelphia with back-to-back shutouts—highlighting both teams’ pitching depth.

Key Storylines

Rookie duel – Horton vs. Walter, both showing poise, but marginal power risk remains.

Pitching margins – Expect a tight contest between young arms; bullpen performance could decide it.

Home advantage – With Houston’s dominance at Daikin Park, the Astros may edge out a close win.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one comes down to who cracks the bullpen first. Horton and Walter will each aim to limit damage early, but Houston’s lineup depth and home-field momentum give them a slim edge. Expect a 5–4 Astros win in a well-pitched, low-scoring contest.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -105