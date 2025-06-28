Cubs vs. Astros Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The Cubs travel to Houston’s Daikin Park Saturday night to face the American League West–leading Astros in the second game of their three-game set. The Astros, fresh off a season sweep of the Phillies—including back-to-back shutouts—are looking to continue their dominant home form. Meanwhile, the Cubs, boasting a balanced .593 winning percentage, hope to capitalize on strong performances from recent acquisitions like Kyle Tucker and setup man Ryan Pressly returning to his old stomping grounds. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Astros are -115 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cubs, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (4–3, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 54 K in 73.1 IP)

Astros: Undecided, but reports suggest RHP Lance McCullers Jr. could make his return after a foot injury. His comeback—following six strong starts with a 3.20 ERA—would be a massive boost.

Team Context & Storylines

Astros have hit their stride: 4-game winning streak, second-best bullpen ERA in the majors, and stellar one-run game record (17–7).

Cubs are riding momentum off a successful road trip, bolstered by new star Kyle Tucker, whose steady bat (. . .) is already making an impact.

Ryan Pressly returns to Houston with Chicago—receiving a warm ovation and brewing emotional tension—while he’s on a 16‑game scoreless streak for the Cubs.

X‑Factors

McCullers’ Return: If he starts, Houston gets a mid‑rotation arm with ace upside. If not, that “undecided” slot is critical.

Pressly in a Familiar Park: His emotional resonance in Houston could fuel Chicago’s pen during late-game pressure.

Astros’ Bullpen Dominance: Their league‑ranking staff may hold tight games in jails like this.

Cubs’ Offense: Powered by Tucker, Hoerner, Suzuki—they’ve been top-scoring and look to press at home.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight, high‑scoring duel, with both offenses ahead of their ERAs in play. These two teams combined for 11 runs last night and I see this one being a high-scoring affair as well.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5