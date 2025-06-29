Cubs vs. Astros Prediction: Can the Cubs topple the Astros?

The Chicago Cubs remain in Houston to face the Astros at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jameson Taillon (CHC) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

The Chicago Cubs are 49-34 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 41-42 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 49-34 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 39-44 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Chicago Cubs (+132) at 924 Houston Astros (-158); o/u 7.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Cubs vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 12-3 win over the Astros on Saturday night. In that game, the former Astro went 4 for 5 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, a stolen base, and 4 runs scored. For the season, Tucker is hitting .291 with 17 homers, 52 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of .933 across 309 at-bats. Kyle Tucker is batting .368 with an OPS of 1.105 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes had a big day at the plate in his club’s 12-3 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Hermosillo, Mexico, native went 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Paredes is hitting .254 with 17 homers, 46 RBIs, and an OPS of .831 in 291 at-bats this year. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .280 with an OPS of .933 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Isaac Paredes worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Houston.

Chicago is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

The under is 45-34-4 in Houston’s games this season.

The under is 26-18-1 in Houston’s home games this season.

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs here. Chicago has a bevy of relevant statistics on their side heading into Sunday’s contest. The Cubs are 24-19 straight up as the road team and 11-6 straight up in interleague games this year. Furthermore, Chicago is 35-26 straight up in non-division games and 39-29 straight up when playing on no rest this season. And finally, the Cubs are 46-33 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is Chicago +132 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +132