Cardinals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Tigers series will begin on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park. With Steven Matz set to oppose Kenta Maeda in the pitching matchup, what’s the best strategy for attacking this game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 St. Louis Cardinals (-112) at 916 Detroit Tigers (-104); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Cardinals vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Siding with Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arenado goes 0-for-5 in extra innings loss

Nolan Arenado finished 0-for-5 in the loss to the Mets on Sunday, snapping a 25-game on-base streak. Arenado struck out once and failed to hit a ball hard in his other four attempts. Up with one out and a man on third in the top of the 11th, he hit a 200-foot fly that turned into a double play because Willson Contreras forgot how many outs there were. Arenado has just one homer this year. His hard-hit rate is only 27%. He’s doing what he can with a .271 average and a .328 OBP, but the power just isn’t there right now.

Perez hits home run in win over KC

Wenceel Pérez went 2-for-4 with a home run in a win over the Royals on Sunday. Pérez’s home run was the first of his MLB career, traveling 370 feet at 103.1 mph off the bat. The rookie is now slashing .286/.359/.514 and was hitting third for the Tigers on Sunday. While he is still not locked into an every day spot in the lineup, there is a path for him to earn more playing time if he keeps hitting like this.

Cardinals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of St. Louis’ last 18 games

Tigers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Cardinals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Detroit

Tigers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The Tigers have a wRC+ of 83 against left-handed pitching this season, while the Cardinals 87 wRC+ against righties isn’t much better. These teams also have two of the better pens in baseball, as Detroit’s 2.71 bullpen ERA ranks fifth and St. Louis’ 3.49 mark ranks ninth. Assuming neither starter has a meltdown, this one should stay under for bettors tonight at Comerica Park.

Cardinals vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5