Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Reds

    National League Central rivals clash in Cincinnati on Monday afternoon, as the Cardinals vs. Reds series begins at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Lance Lynn set to oppose Nick Lodolo in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet this afternoon from Cincinnati?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 St. Louis Cardinals (+110) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (-130); o/u 9.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    Cardinals vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Goldschmidt clobbers pair of home runs

    Paul Goldschmidt clobbered a pair of two-run homers on Sunday night, powering the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Cubs. The 36-year-old slugger opened the scoring in the ballgame with a 424-foot (110.0 mph EV) two-run shot off of Javier Assad in the third inning. He then repeated the process in the fifth inning — that time a 399-foot (104.3 mph) two-run bomb. Goldschmidt finished the evening 2-for-4, raising his season-slash to a still disappointing .222/.298/.345 to go along with six homers, 21 RBI and three stolen bases.

    Diaz collects save vs. Dodgers on Sunday

    Alexis Díaz struck out both batters he faced for a save Sunday against the Dodgers. The Reds were up 4-0 to start the ninth, so Díaz didn’t enter then. Instead, he came in after Carson Spiers allowed Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to reach with one out, creating the save opportunity. Díaz then retired Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages to end the game. It was the 10th save in 12 opportunities for Díaz, who came into the day having allowed eight earned runs in 7 2/3 innings this month.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 16 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played on a Monday

    Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight games played on a Monday and are 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the Reds are just 7-17 in their last 24 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent from the National League Central Division and are winless in their last six games when listed as a favorite.

    Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +110

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com