Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals clash in Cincinnati on Monday afternoon, as the Cardinals vs. Reds series begins at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Lance Lynn set to oppose Nick Lodolo in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet this afternoon from Cincinnati?

901 St. Louis Cardinals (+110) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (-130); o/u 9.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Goldschmidt clobbers pair of home runs

Paul Goldschmidt clobbered a pair of two-run homers on Sunday night, powering the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Cubs. The 36-year-old slugger opened the scoring in the ballgame with a 424-foot (110.0 mph EV) two-run shot off of Javier Assad in the third inning. He then repeated the process in the fifth inning — that time a 399-foot (104.3 mph) two-run bomb. Goldschmidt finished the evening 2-for-4, raising his season-slash to a still disappointing .222/.298/.345 to go along with six homers, 21 RBI and three stolen bases.

Diaz collects save vs. Dodgers on Sunday

Alexis Díaz struck out both batters he faced for a save Sunday against the Dodgers. The Reds were up 4-0 to start the ninth, so Díaz didn’t enter then. Instead, he came in after Carson Spiers allowed Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to reach with one out, creating the save opportunity. Díaz then retired Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages to end the game. It was the 10th save in 12 opportunities for Díaz, who came into the day having allowed eight earned runs in 7 2/3 innings this month.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 16 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 7 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played on a Monday

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight games played on a Monday and are 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the Reds are just 7-17 in their last 24 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent from the National League Central Division and are winless in their last six games when listed as a favorite.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +110