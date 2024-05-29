Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Reds series draws to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon when Andre Pallante opposes Frankie Montas in the pitching matchup at 1:10 p.m. ET. Which side will emerge with a series victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 St. Louis Cardinals (-102) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (-116); o/u 9.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds: Public Bettors Siding with Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Herrera collects three hits in win vs. Reds

Iván Herrera went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a win over the Reds on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has taken over as the Cardinals’ starting catcher after the Willson Contreras injury and was also hitting clean-up on Tuesday. Nothing Herrera hit was over 84 mph on the day, but a hit is a hit in the box score. He now has a .276/.344/.362 triple slash with 16 RBI and will continue to be worth rostering in two-catcher formats while Contreras is out.

Benson hits solo home run in loss to Cards

Will Benson went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. In one game, we saw the pluses and minuses of the Will Benson experience. He hit a solo home run off Kyle Gibson but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with a left-handed reliever on the mound. The 25-year-old flashed some intriguing power and speed upside last year, but he now has a .199/.300/.416 triple slash and the Reds are happy to remove him in the middle of a game when a lefty comes in. That makes it hard to roster him in fantasy leagues.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 10 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games at home

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. The Reds are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 4-1 in their last five home games and have won four out of their last five league games as well.

On the other side, the Cardinals are starting Pallante today because they don’t have a fifth starter due to an injury to Steven Matz and the ineffectiveness of Matthew Liberatore as a replacement. Pallante wasn’t good enough as a reliever. I don’t know why they figure he can be an effective starter.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -116