Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Reds series continues on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET when Kyle Gibson opposes Andrew Abbott in the pitching matchup. Will the Reds win two in a row against the division rivals or are the Cardinals the better play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+102) at 952 Cincinnati Reds (-120); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Goldschmidt hits third homer in two days

Paul Goldschmidt hit his third homer in two days to give the Cardinals their only run Monday against the Reds. Goldschmidt didn’t crush this one; technically, it wasn’t even a hard-hit ball at 94.3 mph. He hit it to the right spot, though. This little outburst has led to calls that Goldschmidt is back, but we want to see the K rate drop some before we buy into that. His 31% strikeout rate this year is a huge increase over his career mark of 22%.

Sims has perfect ninth to pick up save

Lucas Sims struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save Monday against the Cardinals. Sims got the call today with Alexis Díaz having worked the previous two days. The setup man had a tough first five weeks, posting a 6.35 ERA in his first 13 outings, but this makes eight straight scoreless appearances now.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 17 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, are 10-4 in their last 14 games played on a Tuesday and are 7-1 in their last eight road games when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Reds are just 1-6 in their last seven games when listed as the favorite and have dropped 28 out of their last 40 home games when playing at home.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +102