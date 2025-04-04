Cardinals vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​ The St. Louis Cardinals head to Fenway Park for a Friday afternoon interleague clash against the Boston Red Sox. This will be the second game of a three-game series, and both teams are eager to make early statements in the 2025 season. These two historic franchises last met in 2023, with Boston taking 2 out of 3 in St. Louis. What’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Red Sox matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at Boston Red Sox (-140); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Key Players to Watch

Cardinals:

Nolan Arenado, 3B – A notoriously slow starter, but always dangerous with runners on.

Jordan Walker, OF – The 22-year-old slugger is showing signs of a breakout year.

Willson Contreras, C – His bat will be key in the middle of the order, especially against righties.

Red Sox:

Rafael Devers, 3B – Off to a hot start, and he loves hitting at Fenway.

Triston Casas, 1B – A power threat who could test Mikolas’s ability to keep the ball in the park.

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF – Brings speed and defense, but also showing more pop this season.

Storylines

Bounce-Back Year for St. Louis? The Cardinals are trying to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign, where pitching depth was a major issue.

Red Sox Youth Movement: Boston is blending experienced hitters with rising talent like Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. Early returns have been promising under new manager Alex Cora’s renewed focus on development and defense.

Fenway Factors: With the Green Monster looming in left field, right-handed power like Contreras and Arenado could be a factor. But extra-base hits also come easy for lefty sluggers like Devers.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With the way the Cardinals are swinging the bats to start the year, I like the over. They’ve scored no fewer than four runs in their six straight games to start the season. They’ve scored at least five runs in five out of their last six games. The over is also 8-2 in St. Louis’ last 10 games dating back to last season. The over is also 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Despite the number sitting at 9 runs at Bovada.lv, I’m still taking the over.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9