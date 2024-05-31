Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League rivals clash in Philadelphia for Friday night’s Cardinals vs. Phillies series opener at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Miles Mikolas opposing Aaron Nola tonight, what’s the smart play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (+158) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (-188); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Phillies' moneyline.

Nootbaar to undergo further evaluation

Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol told reporters after Wednesday’s game that Lars Nootbaar will undergo further evaluation on his injured list. Marmol noted that Nootbaar felt something in his side on a swing, and they wanted to take a cautious approach, so they pulled him from the game and put in Dylan Carlson. Anticipate that he’ll get some imaging done to determine the severity of the injury and a trip to the injured list isn’t out of the question just yet. The Cardinals should have a better idea on his status on Thursday.

Schwarber leads off last game with home run

Kyle Schwarber walloped a leadoff homer and also stole a base on Wednesday, propelling the Phillies to a 6-1 victory over the Giants. Schwarber delivered a tone-setting blast to left-center field right out of the gate against Giants starter Kyle Harrison before reaching on a fielder’s choice and stealing second base a couple frames later. The 31-year-old slugger also added an RBI single in the eighth inning as well to put the cherry on top of a multi-hit performance at Oracle Park, which is one of the toughest ballparks in the league for left-handed batters.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

Phillies are 31-10 SU in their last 41 games

Cardinals are 9-21 SU in their last 30 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 18-2 SU in their last 20 games at home

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five league games and is 6-2 in their last eight games when facing an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games, is 17-6 in their last 23 games versus the Cardinals and is 5-2 in their last seven contests versus St. Louis when the games are played at Citizens Bank Park.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5