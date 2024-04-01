Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With newcomer Kyle Gibson set to oppose Matt Waldron in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Cardinals vs. Padres matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 St. Louis Cardinals (-112) at 908 San Diego Padres (-104); o/u 8

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: ESPN+

Cardinals vs. Padres: Bettors all over L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Scott II collects two hits vs. Dodgers

Victor Scott II tallied his first two big league hits and scored a pair of runs as the Cardinals fell to the Dodgers on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old speedster singled to lead off the third inning, advanced to second on a single by Masyn Winn and raced around to score on an RBI knock off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt. Scott also roped a double into the gap in left center to lead off the fifth inning and scored on an RBI single by Brendan Donovan. Scott also drew a walk during the Cardinals’ two-run rally in the seventh inning. He’s still hitting just .143 (2-for-14) through his first four games, but his game-changing speed makes him a must-roster player in all formats.

Kim goes 3-for-4 vs. Giants

Ha-Seong Kim went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored in the Padres’ 13-4 win over the Giants on Sunday. Kim was a big part of the Padres’ four-run second inning, blasting a Daulton Jefferies pitch 357 feet to left field at 98.8 mph off the bat. It was a three-run shot and accounted for all of his RBI on the day, but he also added a double and a single in later at-bats. While Kim doesn’t post eye-popping exit velocities, he does a good job getting to his power by making use of pulled fly balls, as he did today. As a result, the home run totals he posted last year aren’t overly flukey, and he should be in for another good season hitting in the middle of the Padres lineup.

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

Over/under has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games when playing as the favorite

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Cardinals are just 1-5 in their last six road games after dropping three out of four at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. They’re also just 2-9 in their last 11 games from Petco Park, are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing any opponent from the National League West and are 3-10 in their last 13 games in April. On the other side, the Padres are 17-5 in their last 22 games dating back to last season and have won five out of their last seven games played in April.

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -104