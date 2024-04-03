Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will St. Louis pull off the sweep in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon? Or is the home team the better bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Padres matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (+130) at 904 San Diego Padres (-154); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Cardinals vs. Padres: Public Bettors Love San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Helsley earns first save of season

Ryan Helsley struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his first save Tuesday against the Padres. Helsley topped out at 100.6 mph tonight, though his 97.9 mph average with his fastball was down 1.8 mph from last year. Helsley also pitched Monday, so he’ll almost certainly get Wednesday off after this. That could put Giovanny Gallegos in line for a save chance. All things being equal, we’d say Andrew Kittredge is ahead of Gallegos on the closer depth chart right now, but he’s also likely due a day off after working three of the last four days.

Matsui has rough night for Padres

After entering in the eighth with the Padres down one, Yuki Matsui failed to retire any of the three batters he faced Tuesday against the Giants and allowed two runs, one of which was earned. Matsui was pulled after a single and two walks. He didn’t factor into the decision in the game, but this won’t help his case for challenging Robert Suarez for save chances.

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against San Diego

Padres are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Padres are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Cardinals are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The last time Zack Thompson took the hill for the Cardinals, he allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings. Granted, that loss came against the Dodgers, but he nevertheless surrendered three home runs in the contest and was extremely hittable.

Joe Musgrove wasn’t much more impressive for the Padres in his last outing. He surrendered four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Giants. After also stinking up the joint in spring training, Musgrove is trending the wrong way early in the season.

Cardinals vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8