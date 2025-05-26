Cardinals vs. Orioles Prediction: Can Cards open series with a win?

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Baltimore to face the Orioles at 3:05 PM ET on Monday afternoon. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Erick Fedde (STL) vs. Undecided (BAL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 30-23 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 32-21 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 18-34 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 20-32 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 St. Louis Cardinals (-109) at 918 Baltimore Orioles (-111); o/u 9.5

3:05 PM ET, Monday, May 26, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Cardinals vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn reached base twice in his team’s 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the Katy, TX, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Winn is hitting .262 with 6 homers, 17 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .768 in 149 at-bats. Masyn Winn is hitting .280 with an OPS of .851 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Monday’s game in Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn had a big day at the plate in his club’s 5-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. O’Hearn is hitting .329 with 8 homers, 18 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .956 in 149 at-bats this year. The Dunedin, FL, native is batting .349 with a .943 OPS in day games this season. That fact makes Ryan O’Hearn worthy of DFS consideration for Monday’s matinee matchup with St. Louis.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games against Baltimore.

St. Louis is 17-12 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 3-14 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 4-11 straight up in interleague games this season.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Erick Fedde. In 4 starts this month, Fedde is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA, a 17-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .222 opponent batting average. He last pitched against Baltimore as a member of the Chicago White Sox almost exactly a calendar year ago and fared quite well against the Orioles.

On May 25, 2024, Erick Fedde faced Baltimore and completed 6.1 innings, allowing 0 runs on 3 walks and 3 hits. He struck out 6 batters in a 5-3 White Sox home loss. I think the Las Vegas native pitches well against the Orioles again on Monday, but achieves a better team result. The pick is St. Louis -109 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -109