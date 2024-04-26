Close Menu
    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cardinals vs. Mets

    The Cardinals vs. Mets series will start in Queens on Friday night, where Miles Mikolas will oppose Jose Butto in the opener at 7:10 p.m. ET. Given St. Louis’ struggles to start the season, is New York the best bet tonight at Citi Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 St. Louis Cardinals (+102) at 954 New York Mets (-120); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Cardinals vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love New York on Friday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Herrera struggles vs. Diamondbacks

    Iván Herrera went 0-for-3 before coming out of Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks. It appeared the decision was to remove him was just for defense, which would be rather interesting if it’s the case. Pedro Pagés replaced him and got a walk in his lone plate appearance. Herrera is in a 1-for-17 slump that’s dropped his OPS from .856 to .668. We believe in his bat, but the Cardinals might revisit the idea of playing him so often between catcher and DH if this slump lingers.

    Lindor collects four hits in win vs. Giants

    Francisco Lindor went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI as the Mets topped the Giants 8-2 on Wednesday. The homers came off Sean Hjelle in the third and Mitch White in the ninth. The slumping Lindor raised his OPS from .538 to .652 today. At .206, it’s also the first time this season he’s boasted an average at or above the Mendoza Line.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 11 games played on a Friday when at home.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

    St. Louis are 2-15 SU in their last 17 games played on a Friday.

    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Mets have won seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven games at Citi Field and are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent in the National League Central Division. On the other side, the Cardinals are 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League and are 3-18 in their last 21 games played on a Friday.

    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -120

